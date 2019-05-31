Teen found dead on train roof

A teenager was killed while standing on the roof of a train in Roodepoort, paramedics in Gauteng said on Friday.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said they were told the boy had been standing on the top of the train near Maraisburg on Friday afternoon.

When they arrived, they joined the police's dog unit and bystanders took them to the train near the station where the boy was found on top of one of the carriages.

"Local services were suspended in order for rescuers to gain access to the top of the train.

"Upon assessment, they found that there was nothing that they could do for him. He was declared dead and later removed from the top of the train."

Further details on how he died were not immediately available.

Vermaak said the circumstances surrounding his death will be investigated.

