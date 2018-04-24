Teen killed in North West protests

What To Read Next

Violence is reportedly spreading to other towns of the North West with residents demanding that Premier Supra Mahumapelo step down. (Supplied)

Violent protests in Taung, North West, have claimed the life of a teenage boy, police said on Tuesday.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said the 16-year-old had died during protest action on Monday. Protests have gripped parts of the North West for the past two days.

A murder case has since been opened.

Mokgwabone said protesters had looted several shops, set buildings alight and attacked police officials on Monday.

He said a building was also set alight in Stella on Tuesday morning.

One person had been arrested for public violence.

Mokgwabone said 11 people had been arrested in Christiana for possession of suspected stolen goods.

Protesters are calling for embattled North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to go, after a vote of no confidence in him was postponed.

This was due to the Economic Freedom Fighters going to court to demand that the vote be held via secret ballot, "to protect" African National Congress members who wanted to oust him.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter