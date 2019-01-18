 

Teen pleads with home affairs minister to make his tertiary dreams a reality

2019-01-18 05:30

Canny Maphanga

Tumane Mokoena.

Tumane Mokoena. (Canny Maphanga)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

When 19-year-old Tumane Mokoena matriculated with three distinctions, he hoped the world would be his oyster.

But there's one thing standing in his way of his 2019 studies at the University of Witwatersrand – getting his hands on a legal identity document.

"In order for me to complete my studies, I need funding and I cannot receive this without an identity document," he explained.

Mokoena, who lives with his grandmother, has been going up and down to the Department of Home Affairs for three years.

But he still hasn't been able to get the precious document because he is unable to locate his parents to verify his birth. In fact, he is not sure if they are still alive. 

'I'm hurt'

"I'm hurt because the government which is supposed to assist me, has failed me," Mokoena told News24 at the Department of Home Affairs in Orlando West, Soweto on Thursday.

He joined the lengthy queue outside the Orlando West office as Minister of Home Affairs Siyabonga Cwele paid a visit to the crowded office ahead of the final voter registration weekend of January 26 to 27, 2019.

"I have been searching for my identity [document] for years and I had eventually given up until I started excelling in school. I am reaching out to the minister to help me or I must forfeit my bright future," he said.

But there was little that Cwele could do.

While the minister sympathised with Mokoena, he said late registrations of birth could be a lengthy, tedious process as part of efforts to avoid fraudulent entries.

"Late registration of birth is a challenge. That is why we urge parents to register their children within the first two months of birth.

"We have to follow the lengthy process because we have to protect our national database from fraudulent entries," he explained.

Challenges

During his visit, Cwele discovered several more challenges, such as capacity and uncollected documents. 

"Soweto is quite a highly populated area, which means we have to expand ourselves. This Home Affairs [office], as a result, is forced to cut the queues and send people home, which leaves people justifiably angry," he explained.

While the branch remains crowded, the number of uncollected identity documents continues to pile up.

"Since 2014, there are approximately 90 000 uncollected identity documents in Gauteng, the bulk of which come from last year.

"Here in Soweto and Maponya Mall, we have over 6 000 uncollected IDs," he added.

ALSO READ: 300 IDs await collection at local Home Affairs

As a result, the Department of Home Affairs is calling for residents of Soweto to visit their local branches and collect their IDs ahead of the final voter registration weekend.

The minister also paid a visit to Home Affairs branches in Roodepoort, Maponya Mall and Randburg.

The visits were part of the department's efforts to reduce waiting times at Home Affairs offices across the country.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    department of home affairs  |  siyabonga cwele  |  johannesburg  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Shoprite manager suspended after foul-mouthed altercation goes viral

2019-01-17 22:38

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
LIVE ANALYSIS | #StateCaptureInquiry: Unpacking Agrizzi's testimony
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Macassar 19:20 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 07:53 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 16 January Lottery draw 2019-01-16 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 