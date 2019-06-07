 

Teen rushing to exam allegedly mows down 9 fellow pupils in Limpopo, killing 1

2019-06-07 11:08

Correspondent

Police.

An 18-year-old is being investigated after he allegedly mowed down nine pupils while rushing to school in his father's car to write an exam. 

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, the teen lost control of the vehicle and knocked down nine fellow pupils in Motupa village, outside Tzaneen in Limpopo, on Wednesday morning. 

"They were taken to the hospital for medical treatment, but one of them was certified dead on arrival," Ngoepe said in a statement.

The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Koketjo Brian Raholane. 

The Citizen reported that exams were suspended at Mohlatlego Machaba High School on Thursday following the incident.

School principal Emanuel Motshinye reportedly said that the suspect was rushing to school to write a Sepedi paper when the incident happened. 

"The children were sitting under the tree adjacent to the school fence," he said. "But suddenly, a speeding vehicle came, at once killing one of them," Motshinye told The Citizen. 

Most of the injured pupils are in Grade 8. 

Police investigations were still continuing, Ngoepe told News24 on Friday. 

