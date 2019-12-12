 

Teen shot dead by suspect who was allegedly playing with a revolver

2019-12-12 20:59
(PHOTO: Getty Images)

A teenager who is accused of shooting a 16-year-old while playing with a revolver is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The 19-year-old suspect was arrested within an hour of the shooting in Bondage Street, Kleinskool on Wednesday, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed.

"It is alleged that at about 10:00, Jadin Daniels and the suspect were in the house allegedly playing with a .38 revolver. A shot went off and hit Daniels in the face," she said.

"He died at the scene. The suspect ran away." 

Investigations led officers to a house not far from the crime scene and the teenager was arrested.

"No firearm was recovered," Naidu said.

The man faces a murder charge.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  courts  |  crime
