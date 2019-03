A teenage boy was stabbed to death at a bar in Hwibi Village, Polokwane, the police said on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Moetshe Ngoepe, Thato Matlala, 16, was involved in an argument at the bar at around 02:00 on Sunday and sustained a stab to the neck.

It is believed that the fight was between two groups.

"The ambulance was summoned but he was certified dead at the scene," Ngoepe said.

One suspect has been arrested and is expected to appear in court soon.

The teenagers death comes in the wake of the gruesome murder of Thoriso Themane, also in Polokwane.

A few weeks ago, Themane was allegedly assaulted by a mob.

A video of him being carried by a group of people had been circulating on social media, with Twitter users claiming the suspects involved in the attack were pupils from Capricorn High School.

