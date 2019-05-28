 

Teen, tavern owner among 11 nabbed for Limpopo mob justice attack that left 3 dead

2019-05-28 16:31

Ntwaagae Seleka

SA Police. (File)

A teenager is among 11 people arrested in the early hours of Tuesday for the murder of three men, who were beaten to death in an alleged mob justice attack over the weekend, Limpopo police said.

The 11 people, aged 15 to 42, were arrested separately in Mawa, next to Ga-Wally village in the Mokwakwaila policing area, after Sunday's attack.

The teen and a local tavern owner were among the seven men and four women who were nabbed.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the deceased, Lismond Walter Morasehla, 35, Kamogelo Sekgobela, 17, and Tshepiso Maukwe, 27, were all from Block 5 village in Mokwakwaila.

They were accused of committing crime in the area. News24 previously reported that community members targeted the three men after an elderly woman cried for help when an intruder gained entry to her home at around midnight. She reportedly screamed for help and locals "mobilised".

Residents caught them and accused them of committing robberies in the area, police said at the time. But officers were unable to rescue the men.

READ:  Three killed in mob justice violence in Limpopo

Police also confiscated a bakkie that was allegedly used to transport some of the residents to the scene where the attack took place.

More people are expected to be apprehended, Mojapelo said.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba commended the officers for "spending a sleepless night tracking down the suspects" and locals for assisting police in tracking down the suspects.

"These arrests will send a clear message that the police are determined to end incidents of mob justice," concluded Ledwaba.

The 11 people are expected to appear in the Bolobedu Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of murder.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime
