 

Teen, woman arrested after abducted 4-day-old baby boy rescued in KwaZulu-Natal

2020-05-22 14:16

Kaveel Singh

Baby

Baby

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a teenager and a woman for allegedly kidnapping a newborn baby boy in Umzimkhulu area this week.

The infant, just four days old, was allegedly taken from the mother by a 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman who had offered the mother a lift from hospital to her home.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Friday that the pair had befriended the mother on Monday when she was discharged from hospital in Umzimkhulu after giving birth to a baby boy.

"Whilst at the hospital, she was approached by two females who pretended to have visited a relative in the maternity ward. They offered to leave together with her, as they were also going to the Umzimkhulu CBD."

When they reached the CBD, the two took the baby from the mother when she had to go to the toilet.

"Upon her return, she could not find the females or her four-day-old baby boy. She reported the incident to Umzimkhulu police and a case of kidnapping was opened."

Gwala said the case was assigned to the Port Shepstone Family Child Protection Services. The team made an arrest just two days later on Wednesday. 

"An intensive investigation led the team of investigating officers to Mfulamahle Location where the two females and baby were found. The suspects were immediately arrested."

She said the baby was taken to hospital for a medical check-up.

"Investigations revealed that the baby was destined to Gauteng province, where one of the suspect's boyfriend resides."

The pair appeared in court on Thursday and the 17-year-old was released into her parent's care.

