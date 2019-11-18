Teenager in dock for alleged rape of 8-year-old girl

An eight-year-old Cape Town girl has allegedly been raped by a teenager. (Gallo Images, Getty Images)

A teenager who allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl was expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.



The 17-year-old was to appear in camera as he is a minor.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said the incident occurred in Eric Viljoen Road in Parkwood last Wednesday.

Locals had taken the rape accused to the Grassy Park police station by taxi after they heard the girl's mother had caught the boy in the act when she got home from a nearby shop, the Daily Voice reported.

The boy had reportedly moved to the area a week before after being accused of rape in Caledon, the child's mother told the publication.

She had waited until the Thursday morning to report the case as she apparently feared telling her family as she thought they would kill the suspect.

The National Prosecuting Authority could not immediately confirm the outcome of the case.

In an unrelated incident, a 31-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday for rape and house robbery following a home invasion in Browns Farm over the weekend.

Malo said the complainant reported that they were awoken on Saturday by unknown men who pretended to be looking for someone.

"They kicked in the door, forcefully entered the shack and said they wanted stokvel money. The suspects robbed the couple [of their cellphones] and thereafter raped the woman. One suspect was identified and arrested."

The police are also on the hunt for two alleged rapists who along with two accomplices repeatedly raped a woman after dragging her into a shack while she walked in Bristol Road, Browns Farm.

Officers were following up on all possible leads to find the pair who were still at large, Malo said.