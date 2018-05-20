 

Teenager injured during protests in Parkwood

2018-05-20 18:20

Jeanette Chabalala

A 15-year-old boy was struck in the mouth by a projectile after officers reacted to being stoned and pelted with golf balls during violent protests over housing in Parkwood in Cape Town, the City said on Sunday.

The teenager was taken to hospital accompanied by his aunt for treatment, the City’s law enforcement inspector Wayne Dyason said.

Dyason had earlier described the situation as "extremely volatile".

He said that some from the crowd of protesters had thrown petrol bombs and also hurled stones at police officers.

Prince George Drive has been closed between Hyde Road and De Waal Drive, and a local councillor in the area has been removed from his home for his own protection.

Community members were currently in a meeting with the councillor.  

Dyason said that the situation began on Saturday when a group invaded a public space and put up pegs and structures.

Apparently, this was meant to be a "peaceful protest" over housing needs.

When the City informed the people that their actions were illegal, they promised to leave after handing over a memorandum to the local councillor.

"They reneged on this agreement," said Dyason.

More people then moved onto the land overnight. When the City intervened, some protesters became violent.

Dyason said that by Sunday late morning, there were approximately 1 000 protesters.

He added that the situation remained "tense but all violent incidents have ceased". 

Read more on:    cape town  |  housing  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ashwin Willemse walkout: ANC WC says it is disturbed at what happened

2018-05-20 17:08

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa addresses ANC land summit
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sir Lowry's Pass 16:24 PM
Road name: N2 Westbound

Westbound
Southfield 15:05 PM
Road name: M5

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, May 19 2018-05-19 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 