Teenager injured during protests in Parkwood

A 15-year-old boy was struck in the mouth by a projectile after officers reacted to being stoned and pelted with golf balls during violent protests over housing in Parkwood in Cape Town, the City said on Sunday.



The teenager was taken to hospital accompanied by his aunt for treatment, the City’s law enforcement inspector Wayne Dyason said.

Dyason had earlier described the situation as "extremely volatile".

He said that some from the crowd of protesters had thrown petrol bombs and also hurled stones at police officers.

Prince George Drive has been closed between Hyde Road and De Waal Drive, and a local councillor in the area has been removed from his home for his own protection.

Community members were currently in a meeting with the councillor.

Dyason said that the situation began on Saturday when a group invaded a public space and put up pegs and structures.

Apparently, this was meant to be a "peaceful protest" over housing needs.

When the City informed the people that their actions were illegal, they promised to leave after handing over a memorandum to the local councillor.

"They reneged on this agreement," said Dyason.

More people then moved onto the land overnight. When the City intervened, some protesters became violent.

Dyason said that by Sunday late morning, there were approximately 1 000 protesters.

He added that the situation remained "tense but all violent incidents have ceased".