Teenager riding bicycle killed after being struck by car

A boy, believed to be in his early teens died after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Athlone Park, South of Durban on Saturday afternoon.

According to paramedics, the young boy was struck on Nyathi Road under the N2 bridge by a light motor vehicle.

"Paramedics assessed the scene and found that the child was in a critical condition due to massive trauma to his head and chest, and required advanced life support intervention," Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement.

"While paramedics were stabilising him, he went into cardiac arrest."

"A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated however, the patient's injuries were too severe and he tragically succumbed to his injuries."