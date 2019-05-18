 

Teenager riding bicycle killed after being struck by car

2019-05-18 22:13

Correspondent

(File, Supplied)

(File, Supplied) (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A boy, believed to be in his early teens died after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Athlone Park, South of Durban on Saturday afternoon.

According to paramedics, the young boy was struck on Nyathi Road under the N2 bridge by a light motor vehicle.

"Paramedics assessed the scene and found that the child was in a critical condition due to massive trauma to his head and chest, and required advanced life support intervention," Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement.

"While paramedics were stabilising him, he went into cardiac arrest."

"A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated however, the patient's injuries were too severe and he tragically succumbed to his injuries."

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA Weather Service warns of 'heavy rainfall' for parts of Western Cape

22 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three jackpot winners in Saturday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-18 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 