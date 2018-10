What To Read Next

A rescue boat is ready on the beach. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

A 16-year-old boy was swept out to sea while swimming near Blythedale's main beach in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

Quentin Power, NSRI Ballito station commander, said reports came in at 17:20 that the boy was missing. He was believed to have been swept away by rip currents while having a swim during the school holidays.

A search party was activated but he was not found on Monday night and the search was suspended.

The search resumed at first light on Tuesday.

Power urged bathers to only swim at beaches which have lifeguards on duty.

Police have also opened an investigation.



