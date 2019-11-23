Teens arrested after car chase, shootout with cops

Six teenagers have been arrested following a shootout with KwaZulu-Natal police following a car chase.

On Friday night, Durban North police spotted a vehicle which raised their suspicions. The vehicle contained six teenagers, aged between 15 and 16. When the officers attempted to pull them over, then driver sped off and a chase ensued.

At Dumisane Makhaye Highway, the teenagers opened fire on the police officers. One of the teens was injured when the police fired shots in response.

He was taken to hospital where he remains under police guard. The five other teenagers were arrested and taken to the Greenwood Park police station. The officers confiscated two firearms. The teens will be charged with for attempted murder, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

They will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on Monday. In the meantime, the youths have been released into the custody of their parents.