 

Teens arrested after car chase, shootout with cops

2019-11-23 16:37

Nicole McCain

(Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

(Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Six teenagers have been arrested following a shootout with KwaZulu-Natal police following a car chase.

On Friday night, Durban North police spotted a vehicle which raised their suspicions. The vehicle contained six teenagers, aged between 15 and 16. When the officers attempted to pull them over, then driver sped off and a chase ensued.

At Dumisane Makhaye Highway, the teenagers opened fire on the police officers. One of the teens was injured when the police fired shots in response.

He was taken to hospital where he remains under police guard. The five other teenagers were arrested and taken to the Greenwood Park police station. The officers confiscated two firearms. The teens will be charged with for attempted murder, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

They will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on Monday. In the meantime, the youths have been released into the custody of their parents.

Read more on:    durban  |  crimes
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Drowning couple rescued in Still Bay

45 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Joburg police catch suspected handbag snatcher who wrestled woman to the ground
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Joostenberg Vlakte 12:05 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 06:55 AM
Road name: M3 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: 1 jackpot winner scoops more than R410k 2019-11-22 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 