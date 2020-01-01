 

Teen's body, wrapped in wire fencing, found floating in KZN dam

2020-01-01 15:43
(Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police have recovered the body of a teenage boy in the Mzimkulwana dam in Port Shepstone, Kwazulu-Natal police said on Wednesday.

"The victim was wrapped in wire fencing and weighed down with metal sheets and stone," police said in a tweet on Twitter.

Captain Nqobile Gwala provided further information to News24, explaining that the 18-year-old victim had been missing since December 21, when he was apparently assaulted and robbed of his cellphone.

"His body was found floating at Mzimkulwana Dam on 31 December 2019 at 15:00 and was recovered by the police officers from the Search and Rescue."

She said that five suspects, aged between 22 and 30, has since been arrested for murder.  They are due to appear in the Umzimkhulu Magistrates’ Court soon.

Read more on:    durban
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Child injured after fire breaks out at block of flats in Randburg

2020-01-01 15:32

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Bogus cops hijack truck near Potchefstroom
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 14:56 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Strandfontein 14:53 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive Westbound

Westbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: 3 players ring in New Year's R100K richer! 2019-12-31 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 