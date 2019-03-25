 

Teens leave Spur waiter R4 'tip for hungry Africans'

2019-03-25 16:59

Canny Maphanga

Restaurant bill. (File photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Police are investigating a case of crimen injuria against three customers "from hell" who taunted a Spur waiter and left a note on the till slip with a derogatory comment.

Las Vegas Spur Steak Ranch in Hemingways Mall in East London confirmed the incident and said is has offered counselling to the employee, who was racially abused on Friday.

"It is with regret that the management of Las Vegas Spur confirm an incident took place here on 22 March 2019.

"Three teenage male customers were served by our waitron. They racially abused our employee and left a note on the till slip with a derogatory comment," the steakhouse said in a statement on Saturday.

They left a R4 tip

The teenagers left a R4 tip and said it was a "tip for hungry Africans".

"The management of Las Vegas Spur vehemently condemns this atrocious act and we do not condone the use of derogatory, racist or sexist behaviour or language.

"Contrary to social media comments, management did not make light of this serious matter," the restaurant added.

The 24-year-old waiter was identified as Xolani Mbalo - an information technology development graduate from Walter Sisulu University. He told the Daily Dispatch that the three were customers "from hell"

"They 'taunted' me from the beginning until I quit serving them. When I brought their food, they started making silly remarks, asking me to eat the chips and when I asked them if I looked hungry, they burst out laughing.

"The chips were literally leftovers dipped in sauces. One of them said: 'Eat here, you look hungry'," he told the publication.

Crimen injuria case opened

Mbalo reported the matter to police and Cambridge police are investigating a case of crimen injuria.

"No arrests have been made in the matter yet," police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi told News24 on Monday.

Las Vegas Spur has offered its support.

"We will always do our best to protect our employees and patrons against such actions as the safety, comfort and dignity of our employees and customers remains our main priority," the restaurant said.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

