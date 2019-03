Limpopo police are investigating a case of reckless and/or negligent driving after a teenager allegedly crashed a Nissan X-Trail SUV into the wall of a Limpopo mall on Saturday.

The vehicle was carrying three other teenage passengers, aged between 17 and 19.

"[T]he vehicle [allegedly] failed to stop at a stop sign in Alldays CBD, swerved out of the road and bumped over the stones and crashed into a wall of the mall," SAPS spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement on Sunday.

He said the male driver, who "disappeared" from the scene and then "resurfaced", had a valid driver’s license.

"The occupants sustained slight injuries and were rushed to the clinic to receive medical treatment," Ngoepe said.



