 

Television crew robbed, assaulted by 4 armed men in CT studio

2018-02-08 18:55

Christina Pitt

(Cape Town TV station manager Karen Thorne via Facebook)

(Cape Town TV station manager Karen Thorne via Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Crew members of the Cape Town Television (CTV) community channel were robbed and physically assaulted by four armed men in their studio in Observatory Industrial Park on Thursday.

The four men entered the premises in two stolen vehicles and held 20 crew members at gunpoint for 20 minutes, according to CTV station manager Karen Thorne.

"They verbally and physically abused the crew. They were forced to the ground and were beaten and pistol-whipped," said Thorne.

"They got very violent and broke a few cameras before locking the crew inside."

The perpetrators fled the premises with three cameras that were recently donated to the studio by MultiChoice.

"All our production for the week has been halted. We’re asking for the donation of any cameras," Thorne appealed.

Western Cape police confirmed a business robbery had taken place at the studio in Lower Scott Road around noon.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said cameras and cellphones had been stolen. The suspects fled in an unknown direction and no shots were fired, he said.

No arrests had yet been made.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Senzo Meyiwa's father alleges bribing cops at play in murder case

2018-02-08 18:48

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Phahlane charged with corruption, out on R10 000 bail
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Table View 20:56 PM
Road name: R27 West Coast Road

Cape Town 08:14 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday 7 February 2018-02-07 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 