Television crew robbed of equipment, personal belongings in Cape Town

A Nuusdag television crew was robbed of its film equipment and personal belongings in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Friday.

Speaking to News24 on Friday, the camera operator for the news station, Dieter Göttert, said he and field reporter Graig-Lee Smith were following developments on the SANDF's deployment in parts of the Mother City when they were approached by "three young guys".

"We had been in the area for about 10 minutes and decided to set up for a piece to camera [PTC] on Idada Avenue in Site C when these guys approached us. They were very low-key."

Göttert said he had initially tried to resist but had to relent after he saw that they were armed.

"They disappeared with both our cellphones and the camera, which was on a tripod, behind some houses within 30 seconds."

Asked how the two of them were doing following the ordeal, Göttert said they were fine and their next step was to open a case with the police.

In May, News24 reported eNCA reporter Sandy McCowen and camera operator Nceba Ntlanganiso came under attack in Port Elizabeth when the vehicle they were travelling in was pelted with stones while filming a march against gangsterism by residents of Helenvale.