 

Ten arrested for violence, looting in the North West

2020-05-02 09:33

Nicole McCain

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ten more people, including a ward councillor, have been arrested this week in connection with unrest in Boikhutso, near Lichtenburg in the North West in April.

The 39-year-old ward councillor was arrested on Wednesday for malicious damage to property, theft and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

The others were arrested on Monday.

In a statement released on Friday, Mokgwabone explained what led to the arrests, saying that the crimes they allegedly committed occurred on Tuesday, 21 April, when two police vehicles and a provincial ambulance were torched and gutted in Boikhutso in apparent violent retaliation for the death of two young children who were hit by cars in separate incidents.

One child, a girl, was killed when she crossed the Lichtenburg/Ottosdal road and the other child, a boy, was killed when a K9 Unit (dog squad) vehicle allegedly knocked him over.

Also read: 17 arrested after looting in a week of unrest in Lichtenburg

"The crimes were allegedly committed on Tuesday, 21 April 2020. That, after a police vehicle allegedly hit an eight-year-old boy who was certified dead on the scene. Afterwards, two police vehicles as well as an ambulance were burnt while goods were looted from several tuck shops," said Mokgwabone.

"[People] aged between 18 and 23 were arrested for crimes ranging from malicious damage to property, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, theft, to possession of suspected stolen goods."

During the arrests, one person was allegedly found in possession of a spare wheel and a set of handcuffs while the other two were allegedly found in possession of suspected stolen groceries, Mokgwabone said.

The 10 people join a list of 17 others who were arrested in Boikhutso for alleged looting during the unrest.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena lauded police for their efforts and warned that they would continue to work hard to make certain that those who undermined the authority of the state, including public office bearers, would be dealt with.

Read more on:    mahikeng  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

North West man accused of using a spade to stab his brother to death

2020-05-02 08:38

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Timelapse: Capetonians flock to Sea Point promenade to exercise as lockdown Level 4 starts
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 14:19 PM
Road name: TAXI SERVICES

Cape Town 11:41 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-01 21:48 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 