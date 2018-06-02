 

Ten die on KwaZulu-Natal roads in one night

2018-06-02 09:58

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

At least 10 people have died on KwaZulu-Natal roads following multiple fatal accidents during the course of Friday evening. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert McKenzie said six people had died in a serious crash between two vehicles on the R103 near the Midmar Dam.

McKenzie said another two people died in a separate crash on the R617, with two other occupants critically injured. 

"On the N3 near Tweedie in the early hours of this morning, there has been a crash involving a truck," he said.

McKenzie said the driver of the truck had passed away after sustaining fatal injuries.

In a separate incident on the N2, near Chesterville, a pedestrian had been knocked down and sustained fatal injuries. 



