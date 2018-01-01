 

Ten-week-old baby found dead on beach, teen drowns

2018-01-01 19:49

James de Villiers

The popular Muizenberg beach in Cape Town on Wednesday (supplied)

Cape Town – Two males drowned and a ten-week-old baby was found dead on South African beaches on Monday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said. 

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the baby girl is believed to have been discovered in the sand at Cape Town's Muizenberg beach. 

Despite extensive CPR, the girl could not be resuscitated, Lambinon said in a statement. 

On the same beach, paramedics were unable to resuscitate an adult male who was saved from the water following a suspected drowning. 

Lambinon said an inquest docket has been opened into both cases. 

Meanwhile in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, a 15-year-old boy was confirmed dead in hospital after drowning at Naval Island. 

The teenager's body was discovered after an extensive search for the body in the surf, Lambinon said. 

"Condolences are conveyed to family and friends."

