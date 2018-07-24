 

Tenant, two others arrested after missing landlord's body found

2018-07-24 15:21

Tammy Petersen

A tenant has been arrested for the murder of his landlord, who was reported missing more than two weeks ago.

Igshaan Hendricks appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for the murder of Bradley Fredericks, alongside co-accused Nishaat Wessels and Rashaad September.

This, after Fredericks' body was discovered on Sunday – 14 days after his disappearance.

Hendricks lived with his wife and two children in a bedroom in Fredericks' home. They had ostensibly been long-time friends.

After Fredericks disappeared, a missing persons case was opened and locals formed search parties to find Fredericks – a former able seaman in the SA Navy who had been medically boarded.

The K9 Unit also searched Fredericks' property on Saturday.

The body was still identifiable

On Sunday afternoon a tip-off was received, pointing the search party to a bush in Harmony Village.

Six groups combed the area and within half an hour, the party spotted a disturbed patch of earth.

After digging, they uncovered material and a plank, which they lifted.

"He was lying in a cradle position. A string was [tied] tightly around his neck," she said.

While he was partly decomposed, Fredericks was still identifiable, Van der Vent added.

Wessels and September are friends and known gang members, she claimed. It was unclear how Hendricks – who had lived in the house for seven months – knew the men.

Mitchells Plain ward councillor Natalie Bent, who was Fredericks' friend and fellow member of the local Anglican Church, said she was concerned when she sent him a message over a week ago, to which he didn't respond.

The case has been postponed to July 30 for a bail hearing.

