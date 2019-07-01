 

'Terrified' acting eThekwini mayor Fawzia Peer says 'paraffin water' should not be tested at in-house lab

2019-07-01 11:24

Kaveel Singh

Acting eThekwini mayor Fawzia Peer says she does not trust the in-house municipal lab that will be testing water that she drank, which was allegedly spiked with paraffin last week.

"I have learnt today that the water I was given was sent to a lab belonging to the municipality. One has to ask how authentic would those results be. The water has not gone down the right route and that worries me."

Speaking to News24, a stressed Peer said she did not feel safe.

"I am terrified now after this incident. Politicians are being killed every day in our province. The water should have been tested by an independent lab."

Peer said politics was getting in the way of service delivery.

"We need to do work for the people and these sorts of shenanigans are not helping anyone. Some of us just want to focus on service delivery."

Asked if she thought the incident had anything to do with the removal of Zandile Gumede as the top citizen of Durban last month, Peer said: "I will leave it to you to expand on that."

Peer was the reported target of an alleged "poisoning" in council on Thursday, after speaker William Lekgoa Mapena announced that there was paraffin in one of the water bottles handed out during the meeting.

READ: Poisoning scare? Speaker warns eThekwini council: Don't drink the water!

Peer reportedly left the council "abruptly", covering her mouth, according to council members who tweeted the events.

The municipality later released a statement denying allegations that Peer had been "poisoned". It said that, as a precaution, she had gone to a doctor for a check-up.

"The water she consumed has been sent to the laboratory for testing. We will wait for the results from the laboratory, as well as her doctor's findings before making any conclusion on the matter," the council stated.

Also on Thursday, council was delayed after ANC councillors, thought to be Gumede supporters, allegedly wanted the City manager, Sipho Nzuza, to exit the meeting.

An altercation ensued, with Nzuza's security detail having to step in to protect him.

Durban's governance capacity has been scrutinised this past week after Gumede, the former mayor, was put on special leave by the ANC, while accusations of corruption related to a Durban Solid Waste Tender worth R230m are probed.

Gumede supporters have marched to the ANC KZN headquarters demanding her reinstatement.

durban
