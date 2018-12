Six drivers have been arrested after they were caught clocking far in excess of the legal limit of 120km/h on the N3 freeway on Christmas day.

The offenders - all men - had excuses ranging from "testing a new car" to "being late for a funeral".

The offences occurred during a speed enforcement operation on Tuesday by the City of Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department's (EMPD) high-speed unit on the N3 southbound between Geldenhuys interchange and the Rand Airport exit, spokesperson Wilfred Kgasago said.

"The arrestees were all male with ages ranging between 26 and 44 behind wheels of sedans and an LDV clocked at 195km/h, 176km/h, 175km/h, 171km/h, 168km/h and 162km/h," Kgasago said.

Kgasago said the men were detained at the Germiston police station on charges of reckless and negligent driving and were later released after bail of R1 000 each.