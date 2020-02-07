 

Thandi Modise considering ATM's motion of no confidence in Cyril Ramaphosa

2020-02-07 05:38

Jan Gerber

Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise arrives at an ANC caucus meeting. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise arrives at an ANC caucus meeting. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise said she is considering the African Transformation Movement's (ATM) motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Thursday, the ATM, which has two MPs, announced it intended to bring a motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa.

In a statement by ATM president and MP Vuyolwethu Zungula, he said the ATM "being a faith-based organisation" would give Ramaphosa's administration the benefit of the doubt.

"We thought as social democrats we should respect the will of the majority.

"South Africa allowed President Ramaphosa a free hand to do things the new dawn way but the country keeps sliding," Zungula said.

"There has been summit after summit; round table after round table; pledges after pledges; one investment conference after another; youth gatherings and various women engagements, but instead the country keeps sinking.

'Nothing but a mirage'

"As ATM we are not aware of anything positive in South Africa, except the patience of the people which is also wearing thin."

Zungula said the "New Dawn that was promised has in fact become a nightmare for virtually all the citizens of South Africa".

"The 3% growth that President Ramaphosa promised during his campaign has been nothing but a mirage. The economy of the country has taken a turn for the worst with declining growth rates estimates as a norm."

Among the party's long list of gripes with Ramaphosa is the donation he had received from late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson, that he "misled or lied to the nation" when he said there would be no load shedding until January 13, 2020, and that he failed to act against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Modise, when asked about this at a press briefing on the readiness for Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address next week, said she was considering the ATM's motion. She must ensure that motions fulfil requirements before it can be brought to the House.

Former president Jacob Zuma survived eight motions of no confidence, which were brought against him by members of the opposition.

Read more on:    parliament  |  atm  |  vuyolwethu zungula  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  cape town  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Boy, 3, airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in the Strand

2020-02-06 22:10

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cobra caught after spitting venom in KZN woman’s eyes during load shedding
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:09 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Kommetjie 06:07 AM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
16 Daily Lotto players walk away with R25k 2020-02-06 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 