Thandi Modise set to don the role of Madam Speaker

Former National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Thandi
Modise is expected to be sworn in as speaker of the National Assembly on
Wednesday, after receiving the governing party's backing on Monday.
Modise
– the first female Umkhonto we Sizwe member to be incarcerated during the
struggle in the 1970s – will now succeed Baleka Mbete as the head of the sixth
democratic Parliament.
Along
with other incoming members of the sixth Parliament, she will file into the
National Assembly at 10:30 on Wednesday, and will take the oaths of
affirmation, led by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
On
Monday, the ANC announced that it would nominate her as the speaker of the National
Assembly when it sits on Wednesday, an announcement expected and welcomed by
many in the ANC, with some describing her as firm but fair.
Former premier
Modise
boasts a long list of credentials, which include serving as deputy secretary of
the ANC, deputy president and president of the ANC Women's League, and premier
of the North West.
She
previously served as chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Defence and most
recently, NCOP chair – a role she occupied since 2014.
In
2018, Modise and ANC MP Thoko Didiza, EFF leader Julius Malema and late
president Nelson Mandela's grandson, Mandla Mandela, formed part of a
delegation deployed to the Pan African Parliament on behalf of South Africa.
Modise
was the first House chairperson in Parliament to kick Malema out of the House
in 2014, after he said the "ANC government massacred the people in
Marikana", setting in motion a regular trend in the National Assembly.
Not without controversy
She,
like many politicians, is not without controversy.
Modise
made headlines in 2014 after the national SPCA discovered 79 dead animals,
including 58 pigs, on a farm owned by her.
The
NSPCA described the incident, where it was believed that some animals had
started cannibalising on the dead, as the "worst case of farm animal
cruelty in 20 years".
This
matter still hangs over Modise's head. AfriForum's private prosecutions wing
declared last month that it was ready to take her to trial on behalf of the
NSPCA.
Proceedings
are expected to start on June 1.