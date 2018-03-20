 

'Thank you Mr President for taking a commercial flight' - Twitter reacts to Ramaphosa flying SAA

2018-03-20 16:59

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked national airline SAA, via Twitter, for their "hospitality", drawing responses from Twitter users, who thanked him for "leading by example".

"Today I had the pleasure of flying with our national carrier en route to Kigali, Rwanda for the 10th Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union. I wish to thank the men and women at SAA for your hospitality," the President tweeted.

Ramaphosa is set to lead a South African delegation to the 10th Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) which is scheduled to take place in Kigali, Rwanda.

Twitter users applauded the president's choice of airline. It was previously reported that the presidential jet was being repaired.

According to a recent Times Live article, Ramaphosa approached Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and expressed his unhappiness about the use of private jets on an official trip to Botswana earlier this month.

News24 previously reported that Ramaphosa made use of a private jet, owned by the Moti Company, while presidential jet Inkwazi, was being repaired.

READ: Ramaphosa uses controversial businessman Zunaid Moti's private jet for official trip

Moti, a mining and property company owned by controversial businessman Zunaid Moti, is allegedly close to Zimbabwe's new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"What happened to the story of him flying in the private jet owned by Zunaid Moti?" a Twitter user commented.

Others wished the president a safe flight.

The theme of this year's AU Summit is "Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa's Transformation".
