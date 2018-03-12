 

'I won't do it. That thing is dead' – Malema on return to ANC

2018-03-12 13:37

Drum online

Julius Malema has made it clear that he will not be returning to the ANC.

SABC news anchor Leanne Manas recently tweeted that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza want the EFF leader to join the ANC again.


This comes after Deputy President David "DD" Mabuza told reporters at an ANC registration drive in Mamelodi, Tshwane, that he would do his best to bring the EFF's commander-in-chief back into the governing party, as reported by News24.

"The ANC has lost in comrade Julius. The ANC would be better off with him inside the fold, so I am going to do my best to request him to reconsider coming back home," said Mabuza.

The former ANC Youth League President, however, tweeted on Monday morning that he would never return to the ANC.

"I won’t do it, that thing is dead," he tweeted in response to the Leanne Manas tweet.

"Worse they now have two presidents, one for ANC of Natal called Zupta and Ramapostponer for the rest and now I must go and join the confusion, never."


In an interview with eNCA in 2016, the EFF leader gave greater insight into what he hopes will happen following the 2019 elections – a merger between the EFF and the ANC.

"In my imagination, the ANC will go below 50%, while the EFF will increase to 10%, so that "the ANC needs the EFF, the DA needs the EFF", he said in the interview.

He added that he would offer the ANC a merger in this case.

"There’s no EFF joining the ANC… we’ll rather talk about the establishment of a new party completely and then we all leave our history there. This is the beginning of a new era."

