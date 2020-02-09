 

'That's how it's going to roll': EFF gears up for SONA rumble

2020-02-09 19:20

Jenni Evans

EFF on the red carpet of the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on June 20, 2019 in Cape Town.

EFF on the red carpet of the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on June 20, 2019 in Cape Town. (Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The EFF will use President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to call for the removal of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan if he has not already been removed by then, its leader, Julius Malema, announced on Sunday. 

"That's how it's going to roll," said Malema, promising that 2020 was going to be a "very interesting year".

The red berets are known to bring proceedings to a standstill on matters such as former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla renovations when calls of "pay back the money" cut through any speeches Zuma attempted to deliver. 

READ | Malema threatens to disrupt Ramaphosa's SONA if he does not fire Gordhan

They have been removed from the National Assembly building several times under the instructions of now retired Serjeant at Arms Regina Mohlomi.

Briefing the media after a party meeting in Centurion, Malema said three SONAs later, South Africa was not only no better under Ramaphosa, but gains made for black people were being reversed, particularly in favour of minorities and white business tycoons.

Most galling to the EFF is that Gordhan oversees Eskom and SAA which are in a perilous state, with Eskom regularly cutting power, often out of the scheduled times. 

"Yet, there are no consequences on Pravin Gordhan who is the minister responsible for this crisis," Malema said. 

READ: SAA business rescue practitioners defend route cancellation 

He also wants the National Director of Public Prosecutions' decision to have charges withdrawn against three former SARS officials, including Gordhan, reviewed. 

Malema singled out the cancellation of SAA's Durban route as an example of how black passengers were being discriminated against, explaining the east coast city, a favourite holiday destination for black South Africans, was no longer a plane ride away. 

Parliament said in a statement last Monday it was "not losing any sleep" over the EFF's SONA plans. 

A march to the Department of Public Enterprises' offices in Pretoria to call for Gordhan's resignation is among a lengthy programme of marches the party has planned. 

The EFF is also planning to write to North Gauteng High Court Deputy Judge President Audrey Ledwaba to have Ramaphosa's bank statements unsealed relating to a Public Protector investigation into his 2017 campaign funding. 

Malema said keeping them sealed sets a bad precedent, adding the public had a right to see them.

