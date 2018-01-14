 

The ANC is a follower of the EFF - Malema

2018-01-14 18:19

Chester Makana, Correspondent

EFF leader Julius Malema addressing party members in Polokwane. (Chester Makana, News24)

EFF leader Julius Malema addressing party members in Polokwane. (Chester Makana, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Polokwane – The ANC is a follower of the EFF and is no longer leading, EFF leader Julius Malema told supporters in Polokwane on Saturday.

Malema has been advocating for the expropriation of land without compensation since the formation of his EFF political party.
 
He said although their call was criticised by the ruling ANC, it has since become part of its agenda.
 
ANC leaders have also been calling for expropriation of land without compensation.
 
He told his party members that they should not be ashamed when their agenda is criticised by some as it will soon be an adopted mandate.
 
"The ANC is no longer leading. The EFF said land without [compensation] first as leaders, then the ANC followed [the call]," Malema said.
 
"When we said fees must fall, when we say free education in our lifetime they said we are unreasonable, they say we are burning universities because we don’t love education.
 
"Today they [ANC] are saying free education," said Malema.
 
Malema said ANC's RDP plan was disingenuous as it creates a dependent syndrome in society.

'It's never too late'
 
He said if the ruling party had pushed for free education the dependency on RDP would be reduced, as majority would have been educated.
 
"They ANC of Nelson Mandela which lacked planning introduced RDP houses in 1994, instead of introducing free education.
 
"If they had given people free education in 1994, we would not have RDPs, we were not going to have social grants, we were not going to have unemployment," he argues.
 
He said it's never too late to have an educated nation, free of charge.

"We should have educated this nation long ago, free of charge, but is never late."
 
President Jacob Zuma announced free higher education for poor and working-class students last December.
 
Malema is adamant that like free education and land compensation, the ruling party will dance to the tune of nationalising banks and mines.
 
He said free education and land expropriation would be celebrated by the coming generation.
 
He said community members must not wait for the ruling party on expropriation of land instead they must invade and occupy unused land.
 
"If this land is being used for the purpose of agriculture particularly by our people, you don’t touch it.
 
"Let's take land, let's give our people land, they will follow because they [the ANC] are forever late," he adds.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa was not immediately available for comment despite several calls and messages made to him by News24 asking for comment on the matter.

Read more on:    eff  |  julius malema  |  polokwane  |  education  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma's reported Dlamini-Zuma 'interim' presidency demand denied

2018-01-14 17:18

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: EFF protest outside H&M, trash stores over 'racist advert'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 18:17 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Bishopscourt 16:02 PM
Road name: Rhodes Avenue

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 13 2018-01-13 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 