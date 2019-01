ANC has distanced itself from poster doing the rounds on social media sites (twitter)

A purported elections poster using the tagline, "The ANC is killing it", is not part of the ANC's official elections campaign.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa told News24 on Friday that any material that was different to the elections manifesto and branding, launched last Saturday, was not sanctioned by the party.



The image, which did the rounds on social media on Friday, shows the faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and former ANC presidents, Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo, and uses ANC colours. It appears to be a reaction to the DA's controversial elections billboard, "The ANC is killing us".

Two days ago, the opposition party unveiled the billboard in Johannesburg, listing the names of those who died at Marikana, during the Life Esidimeni tragedy and those of children who died in pit latrines. The poster states: "The ANC is killing u".

It evoked strong reactions from the public and the ANC and it was vandalised on Thursday.

WATCH: Angry Life Esidimeni victims' relatives tear down DA billboard

Kodwa called the campaign "insensitive" on Twitter.

The "The ANC is killing it" poster appeared to have some legitimacy when Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tweeted it, referring to it as "our elections manifesto". The tweet was later deleted, but it was picked up on by other tweeters.

But Kodwa, who seemed not to have seen the tweet at all, said it was not official or approved by the ANC.



Nevertheless, it was also off-putting to a lot of people on social media.