 

The ANC shall return to run Tshwane - David Makhura

2018-07-07 17:37

Tshidi Madia

Gauteng Premier David Makhura. (Mduduzi Ndzingi, Gallo Images, file)

Gauteng Premier David Makhura. (Mduduzi Ndzingi, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC Gauteng acting chairperson David Makhura says the party will regain control of Tshwane metro once it has regained the confidence of the city's residents.

Makhura was speaking on Saturday at the opening of the ANC Tshwane's regional conference where party members are expected to elect new leadership in Irene, Pretoria this weekend. 

The ANC in the region were caught up in a bitter battle among its leaders, causing unrest throughout the capital in the run-up to the 2016 local government elections. This eventually lead to the party failing to win support. The city is now run by a Democratic Alliance-led coalition. 

"We can't blame our people when they don't elect [us]. When we do things that stain them and they do not elect us, we can't blame them. I say they are right," said Makhura.

Although he applauded the region for how its branches conducted themselves leading up to the weekend's conference, he called for an end to the arrogance often displayed by ANC leaders.

"Preoccupation of structures have been factional, from one conference to another," remarked Makhura.

READ: ANC Gauteng spoilt for choice ahead of upcoming provincial congress – Lesufi

"Let's confront our own ghosts," he added.

Makhura also called on the conference to assist the ANC in its mission to regain control of Tshwane.

"Losing power is no child's play," said Makhura.

The acting provincial chairperson, who is also Gauteng's premier, lauded the ANC members sitting on opposition benches in the municipality's council, saying they were starting to perform well.

"We have been shaping up. Giving them a run for their money," he said, adding that it was ANC members who often assisted DA councillors in putting together their reports.

"It's not true that the DA governs better where they are in charge," Makhura told party members.

Delegates at the conference are expected to elect new regional leaders on Saturday evening

Read more on:    anc  |  david makhura

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa feels 'warmly welcomed' in KZN

2018-07-07 16:20

Inside News24

 

/News
ICYMI: Watch the touching moment Ashwin Willemse received his masters degree
 

4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!

Since Paul the Octopus successfully predicted Spain’s win in the 2010 World Cup, sports-fortune-telling animals have become increasingly popular.

 

Paws

New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 09:03 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Caledon 16:41 PM
Road name: R301

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, July 6 2018-07-06 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 