The ANC shall return to run Tshwane - David Makhura

ANC Gauteng acting chairperson David Makhura says the party will regain control of Tshwane metro once it has regained the confidence of the city's residents.



Makhura was speaking on Saturday at the opening of the ANC Tshwane's regional conference where party members are expected to elect new leadership in Irene, Pretoria this weekend.

The ANC in the region were caught up in a bitter battle among its leaders, causing unrest throughout the capital in the run-up to the 2016 local government elections. This eventually lead to the party failing to win support. The city is now run by a Democratic Alliance-led coalition.

"We can't blame our people when they don't elect [us]. When we do things that stain them and they do not elect us, we can't blame them. I say they are right," said Makhura.

Although he applauded the region for how its branches conducted themselves leading up to the weekend's conference, he called for an end to the arrogance often displayed by ANC leaders.

"Preoccupation of structures have been factional, from one conference to another," remarked Makhura.

READ: ANC Gauteng spoilt for choice ahead of upcoming provincial congress – Lesufi



"Let's confront our own ghosts," he added.

Makhura also called on the conference to assist the ANC in its mission to regain control of Tshwane.

"Losing power is no child's play," said Makhura.

The acting provincial chairperson, who is also Gauteng's premier, lauded the ANC members sitting on opposition benches in the municipality's council, saying they were starting to perform well.

"We have been shaping up. Giving them a run for their money," he said, adding that it was ANC members who often assisted DA councillors in putting together their reports.

"It's not true that the DA governs better where they are in charge," Makhura told party members.

Delegates at the conference are expected to elect new regional leaders on Saturday evening



