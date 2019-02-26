 

'The ANC will continue respecting black professionals' - Magashule following Gordhan, Mchunu saga

2019-02-26 19:54

Ntwaagae Seleka

Ace Magashule (File, Netwerk24)

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule says the party respects black professionals in the country.

Speaking to News24 on the sidelines of a media briefing on Tuesday, Magashule said the party met with black professionals on Monday. 

It was agreed that each sector would delegate a person to work on transformation issues with the national executive committee's (NEC's) economic transformation committee.

"A joint briefing on the outcomes of our engagements will be communicated in due course," he said.

This comes after the ANC offered an "unreserved apology" to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordan and NEC member Senzo Mchunu after it issued a statement criticising the two for allegedly attacking black professionals.

It was alleged that Gordhan and Mchunu blamed "black professionals" for the dire situation that Eskom was in.

Gordhan demanded an apology from the party and addressed a letter to Magashule in which he said that he rejected the ANC's assertions and found them "extremely offensive".

"I want to state emphatically that I have not made any statements diminishing the status of black engineers," Gordhan's letter read.

He said it appeared that some people at ANC headquarters Luthuli House gave more credence to the orchestrated utterances of people like former Eskom executive Matshela Koko, who did so much damage at the power utility.

The party apologised and said: "The ANC, following a thorough investigation on a statement attributed to both Gordhan and Mchunu, has established that their remarks were taken out of context."

Magashule added on Tuesday: "People never said what was reported that they (Gordhan and Mchunu) said in the media.

"The party is aware of the media reports and believes the matter is being resolved. We wish to maintain that the ANC will continue respecting black professionals."

