 

The ANC's promise to SA: It's the end of the road for corrupt officials

2019-03-24 16:52

Poloko Tau

The ANC briefs the media on its manifesto in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The ANC briefs the media on its manifesto in Johannesburg on Sunday. (Twitter)

For a party that has often been accused of defending its own leaders who have been linked to alleged deeds of corruption and theft of public funds, the ANC has promised to deal with those working against its core intention of serving the public.

"We will not tolerate practices that harm the public interest. We will hold people accountable and those who loot public resources will face the full might of the law," the ANC said on Sunday.

The part said the "long arm of the law will reach all those who presided over the looting of the state".  

The ANC said that it will further "ensure speedy implementation of lifestyle audits and broaden vetting and financial monitoring in the public service to curb corruption".

It added that the recent spate of commissions into alleged acts of wrongdoing linked to public funds and the manipulation of systems, was evident of its aim to deal with everything that was impacting negatively on service delivery.

"We have also had to deal with the effects of state capture on vital public institutions, including our law enforcement agencies, whose integrity and ability to fulfil their mandate had been eroded in recent years.

"We have therefore acted to stabilise and restore the credibility of institutions like the NPA, the South African Revenue Service (SARS), the SSA and the South African Police Service," the party said in a statement on Sunday.

The governing party counted the Zondo Commission among its flagship projects to deal with impact of state capture and to get those responsible for corruption and wrongdoing to pay for their deeds.

"The ANC called for the establishment of the Zondo Commission in order to lay bare all forms of state capture and ensure that all those against whom evidence of criminality is found face the full might of the law," the party said in its statement.

It said the appointment of the new National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Shamila Batohi, was aimed at reviving prosecutions and "to strengthen the fight against crime and corruption". 

"We are implementing the recommendations of the report of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into SARS and are in the process of appointing a new commissioner to head this essential institution.

"On the basis of the report and recommendations of the High Level Review Panel on the State Security Agency the President will soon announce a number of urgent steps to enable the reconstitution of a professional national intelligence capability for South Africa," the ANC said.

The ANC's promise

The ANC promised to, among others:

  • Strengthen the criminal justice system to recover stolen public funds, including those in offshore tax havens;
  • Step up measures that act against private companies, financial services and agents that facilitate tax avoidance and illicit financial flows, profit shifting, illegal imports and import fraud, thereby robbing the country of much needed tax revenue;
  • Ensure the speedy implementation of lifestyle audits and broaden vetting and financial monitoring in the public service, to curb corruption;
  • Strengthen implementation of legislation preventing public servants from conducting business with the state;
  • Develop systems to ensure that we build a more transparent and open tender system as mitigation against fraud, bribery and corruption;
  • Build and strengthen a social compact on anti-corruption that will include initiatives that discourage those that turn blind-eye to corruption.
  • An effective service delivery barometer has also been promised to gauge the impact the government has had on people's lives.

"As part of the ever-constant evaluation of service delivery that government undertakes, a Citizen Report Card (CRC) Survey is commissioned in order to gauge levels of access to and effectiveness of government serviceS," the party said.

it excplained that the survey is intended to act as an instrument with which government can adjust government service delivery with the interests of the public who use these services or facilities.

"Also, the CRC approach is aimed at assisting in determining which specific government institutions need urgent or extensive realigning in order to meet the expectations of their user base."

