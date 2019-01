Police seized counterfeit rands when they arrested a 40-year-old man in Makhado, Limpopo, on January 1, 2019. (Photo: Supplied)

Instead of popping champagne on News Year's Day, a 40-year-old man was having his wrists handcuffed after being arrested for being in possession of counterfeit money in Limpopo.

The 40-year-old man was arrested on January 1 at a petrol station in Makhado.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the man had been caught in possession of fake rand totalling R179 200 and counterfeit dollars totalling $149 300 (about R2.7m).

Officers pounced after receiving a tip-off that a vehicle travelling from Madombidzha village to Makhado was carrying counterfeit cash.

#sapsLIM In Makhado outside Thohoyandou, a man (40) was arrested for possession of counterfeit money at local filling station following #TipOff NPhttps://t.co/M9Oab1gARa pic.twitter.com/oxX6Srpyp0

Ngoepe said the man's Mercedes-Benz was also seized.



The suspect is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Ngoepe said they were investigating whether the 40-year-old was working with accomplices and for what he intended to use the counterfeit money.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter