'The court was wrong' - Momberg supporter after leave to appeal postponed again

Vicki Momberg appears in the Randburg Magistrate's Court to apply for leave to appeal. (Iavan Pijoos/News24)

A supporter of former real estate agent Vicki Momberg says the court was unfair when it sentenced her to jail for an effective two years.

"I know the trauma of being through a smash-and-grab. The court was wrong and it has become a political thing. It hurts me for a woman to make a ruling like this on another woman," Sharon Anderson said shortly after Momberg's appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Dressed in black pants, a black jersey and a white T-shirt, Momberg appeared before a packed court gallery. She is seeking leave to appeal her two-year sentence.

"She [Vicki] was in a state and she was not thinking clearly, things were just coming out from her mouth," Anderson said.

"When I look at the video I don't listen to the words, I just see her fear."

During court proceedings, state prosecutor Advocate Yusuf Baba said the defence did not have grounds to apply for leave to appeal.

'Calibre of blacks'

However, the defence requested a postponement saying they would submit supplementary papers to the State on April 13.

The case was postponed to April 18.

Momberg was convicted of crimen injuria for lashing out at a black police officer who had assisted her after an alleged smash-and-grab incident in Northriding, Johannesburg.

In a video clip that went viral, Momberg could be heard complaining about the "calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg.

She used the k-word 48 times.

Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria on November 3 last year.

Magistrate Pravina Rugoonandan sentenced her to three years in prison, of which one year was suspended, for her racist tirade in 2016.

