 

The curious case of Prasa's 'simulated' robbery

2018-11-29 05:51

Ciaran Ryan

People's Train (flickr)

People's Train (flickr)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The 14 Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) security guards arrested late October for allegedly tying up fellow security guards and attempting to steal vehicles at the company's head office in Pretoria were released last week on R2 000 bail each, GroundUp reported.

Prosecutors asked for bail to be denied on the grounds that the 14 accused were a flight risk and a threat to witnesses. This was disputed by Magistrate Mali Mokoena who set the bail at R2 000 each.

The accused security guards claimed they were merely involved in a simulated robbery to test security at the Prasa premises after several previous robbery incidents.

Police spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach said the 14 suspects were found with two firearms, including a toy weapon, after tying up and threatening three fellow guards.

Prasa staff later found knives and a toy gun in nearby shrubs, which may have been tossed away when the police appeared on the scene. The security guards are reported to have said they were carrying out the orders of Wilson Sebiloane, head of Prasa's business intelligence unit.

Sebiloane is a former uMkhonto weSizwe operative who was granted amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission for attempted murder and possession of a firearm. The commission found that these crimes, committed in 1991, were politically motivated.

Internal investigation ongoing

In court, the State prosecutor and police investigators said the "simulated robbery" claim was a convenient cover story. They said it was a carefully planned heist that went wrong when police arrived on the scene to find fellow security guards tied up and the accused attempting to make off with several of the 200 new company vehicles reportedly held at the premises.

Prasa media spokesperson Nana Zenani said the company was conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged robbery, but referred questions to the police and the National Prosecuting Authority.

"We would rather not comment on the progress of our internal investigation. I think we need to give the accused an opportunity to present their version of events to the court."

A senior Prasa manager who asked not to be named said: "What doesn't look good for the security guards is an email sent after the fact to corroborate their version of events. Also, that they tied up fellow security guards and threatened them with weapons while insisting they hand over keys to company vehicles."

The state has argued that if this had been a legitimate operation, the police and medical personnel would have been informed.

The defendants' legal counsel countered that the simulated operation was approved and was one of several similar operations that had previously taken place. They also argued that the operation was recorded in the security operations book.

The case has been postponed to January 21, 2019.

Read more on:    prasa  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cheryl Carolus to testify at Zondo commission

2018-11-29 05:22

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Marinda Steyn takes the stand in Krugersdorp murder trial
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 28 2018-11-28 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 