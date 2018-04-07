 

The DA votes: Msimanga looks confident, but 'some crossing fingers for Trollip'

2018-04-07 22:07

Tshidi Madia

DA leader Mmusi Maimane at the official opening of the party's new campaign headquarters in Bruma, Johannesburg. (Mahlatse Mahlase, News24)

DA leader Mmusi Maimane at the official opening of the party's new campaign headquarters in Bruma, Johannesburg. (Mahlatse Mahlase, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Democratic Alliance will on Sunday vote for new leaders, complete amendments to its constitution and give proposals for its policies should it come into power following the upcoming general elections in 2019.

The DA is currently holding its 7th federal congress, where it will elect a new federal chairperson and three deputies. Its leader Mmusi Maimane and the federal council chairperson Mmusi Maimane were nominated unopposed.

Most of Saturday, the first day of the congress, was spent on proposed resolutions, an exercise which saw several delegates trickling out of one of the halls at the Tshwane Events Centre.

Saturday also saw the DA adopting the much-talked-about diversity clause, a proposal brought forward by Maimane who wanted the party to add diversity as its fourth value alongside three already existing values; freedom, fairness and equality.

Read more here

The topic sparked great debate amongst party leaders, with sources telling News24 that members of the federal council spent four hours of a marathon 12-hour sitting on Friday discussing the meaning and wording of diversity.

The DA rejected replicating a quota system as well as a rigid formula. Delegates were told that the federal council had thought it best to replace “replicate” and instead to “promote and advance” diversity.

Sources told News24 that the initial proposal was rejected and amended so that it was in line with the “liberal” view of diversity.

Adding that there was consensus that diversity should be a party principle.

One DA delegate who attended the final federal council ahead of the congress told News24 that they had managed to win all debates on critical issues, claiming diversity was but one of their victories.

“We won all the debates, we amended the diversity clause, we agreed on recalling leaders who bring the party into disrepute and we managed to halt attempts to change the national management committee,” said the DA insider.

Although the party member refuted claims that they had pushed a “Patricia clause” to deal with embattled Cape Town mayor Patrica De Lille, who has been suspended by the party, he said it would make the task of getting her to vacate office easier, as attempts from the party to get her to resign had been futile.

The source also said he was hopeful that delegates at the congress would agree with their view on the way forward for the biggest opposition party in the country.

The battle to be Number Two

The DA insider also told News24 that some were crossing fingers for Nelson Mandela Bay and current federal chairperson Athol Trollip to be re-elected.

Trollip and Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga are this congress’ biggest battle, with each one claiming to have the correct credentials to serve as the DA’s second in command, however some are advocating for Trollip to be supported merely because the EFF’s leader Julius Malema has been attempting to see him removed as the Nelson Mandela Bay mayor.

“Julius Malema said he would cut the throat of whiteness through Athol. If he is cut by the DA, how will it look? We have to rally around him,” said the source.

He insisted Msimanga was not ready for the task of leading the party from a national position.

Also read: It's Solly vs Athol: DA opens congress in Tshwane

Msimanga, who stood at the entrance to the congress venue to welcome delegates as they arrived seemed confidence, telling News24 he “had done the work” necessary to get him elected as the federal chair.

However, insiders said things had been rocky for the Tshwane mayor, as some of his close allies sacrificed him to boost their personal ambitions.

“They have divided his support base. It once looked like Solly had the Western Cape and Gauteng but now it seems the leaders of those provinces changed their minds and don’t want to see him emerge as federal chair,” bemoaned the insider.

Delegates will go to the polls at 06:00 on Sunday, with results being announced around midday. The DA will continue with its resolutions and constitutional amendments but have a closed session to discuss its financial report since Maimane took over.

Read more on:    da  |  solly msimanga  |  athol ­trollip  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'No body, no injuries' after firearm discharged near Madikizela-Mandela's home

2018-04-07 21:21

Inside News24

 
/News
It's going to be a tight race between Trollip and I - Msimanga
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 7 2018-04-07 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Data Scientist

Cape Town
MPC Recruitment Group (CPT)
R600 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Xamarin Developer

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects (PTY) LTD
R540 000.00 - R780 000.00 Per Year

Warehouse and Distribution Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R600 000.00 - R700 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 