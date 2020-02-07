 

The 'Gateserer' bromance: Bill Gates ready for throwdown on team Federer, and not for the first time

Microsoft founder and tech billionaire Bill Gates can't wait to flex his tennis skills in Cape Town on Friday, sharing his excitement at teaming up with familiar partner-in-crime Roger Federer, to take on Rafael Nadal and Trevor Noah for charity.

In a tweet this week, 64-year-old Gates said he was excited to team up with Federer again.

"Playing alongside Roger is always a thrill, and I can't wait to face off against @RafaelNadal and @Trevornoah," he shared.

Despite the 26-year age gap between them, the two appear to share a special bond, having played together for previous Match In Africa events.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Federer said Gates had been amazing for his foundation and he enjoyed getting to know and learn from him.

"To be spending some time with him and seeing his support has been truly important for us. We learn a lot and he's a great guy as well, so bright. I feel so small beside him, but it's great to have him as a doubles partner," he said.

Exchanging some friendly pre-match banter with Noah on Twitter, Federer announced that their team name was #Gateserer.

In a funny advertisement for the Match For Africa 4, back in 2017, very serious music plays as Federer bounces the ball before taking a shot.

An unidentified person cheers in an empty stadium: "Let's go, Roger. Let's go, Roger," while clapping their hands from the sidelines of the otherwise empty bleachers.

Federer, doing his best to concentrate, asks for quiet.

The obnoxiously loud fan, who soon shouts again after the next shot, turns out to be Gates.

He says if Federer comes to Seattle, they will fill up the whole arena.

And they did. The men ended up beating Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready and American tennis star John Isner in a doubles match for charity in Seattle.

Their chemistry and shared love for the sport and charity was clear, with a guaranteed chuckle or two when Gates was introduced over a loudspeaker as "the Emerald City phenom known for his worldwide web of skill", as reported by Geekwire.

Their promo for Match For Africa 5 just solidified the bromance.

In it, the two sit on a couch watching highlights from their previous game. Federer shares that he had a lot of fun and Gates was a great partner.

"But we really have to up your game for the next match," he says. Gates responds: "Hey, whatever it takes, Roger."

Federer puts Gates through his paces to make him stronger, faster and smarter. "Well, maybe not smarter," the Swiss legend says.

In this video, Gates is seen lifting heavy weights while squatting, rolling big tyres, doing push-ups off the edge of a shipping container and hitting ping pong balls.

Federer even insists that Gates grunts louder on court.

"You'll train like I do," Federer says. The camera then pans out to the men in matching outfits, exchanging shots while suspended on a tightrope high over the city.

It's not clear what preparation Gates has done for Friday's match at Cape Town Stadium, but there are sure to be lots of antics in store.

 - Compiled by Jenna Etheridge

