The horses will come out for 2020 Durban July - behind closed doors

2020-05-14 17:20

Kaveel Singh

Karl Neisius riding Hot Ticket (left) wins the 3000m Grade 2 Nokia Gold Vase during at the 2014 Vodacom Durban July. (Neville Hopwood/Getty Images)

South Africa's premier horse racing and lifestyle event is planned to go ahead, but only behind closed doors, its host Gold Circle says.

With Covid-19 infections and deaths continuing to climb in South Africa, Gold Circle said in a statement: "Horse racing fans can take heart that the 2020 Vodacom Durban July will take place this year, but as a broadcast-only event behind closed doors." 

Vodacom and Gold Circle confirmed a joint commitment to run one of the continent's most popular horse racing events, "but under the strictest adherence to all government health protocols surrounding Covid-19".

"Gold Circle, together with the ongoing support of the company's valued sponsor, Vodacom, is fully committed to running the 2020 Vodacom Durban July. Sadly, given the reality of the present circumstances, the race meeting will be staged behind closed doors and without spectators," said Gold Circle CEO Michel Nairac.

He said this wasn't the first time a world crisis threatened the event.

Situation may change

"The Vodacom Durban July (VDJ) has enjoyed an uninterrupted history since first being run in 1897 – not even two world wars prevented the race from being run – and we are doing everything in our power to ensure that 2020 is not the exception," he added.

The proposed date for the race is Saturday, 25 July, but Gold Circle said this could change because of the "extremely fluid nature of the current pandemic".

Vodacom head of sponsorship Michelle van Eyden said any decision made with regard to the VDJ, "will be made as a responsible company committed to the safety of all who are involved".

"As a sponsor, we will work together with all relevant stakeholders and be guided by the horse racing fraternity and the experts in this industry, as well as in government, as we all work towards making this year's race a reality."

The race was initially due to be held on Saturday, 4 July.

