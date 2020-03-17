 

The hunt is on for killers of Hawks officer

2020-03-17 16:31

Ntwaagae Seleka

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

National police commissioner General Kehla Sitole has activated a 72-hour plan to capture the gunmen who killed Hawks senior investigator Lieutenant Colonel Leroy Bruwer.

Bruwer, 49, was killed on Tuesday morning while travelling to work.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said Bruwer, described as a seasoned investigator, was driving to work at 06:30 when he was ambushed along Lydenburg Road in Mbombela.

Nadioo said Bruwer was shot at by gunmen using heavy calibre weapons, and was shot dead. 

READ: Senior Hawks officer gunned down in his car near Mbombela

"Sitole has in the strongest possible terms, condemned the senseless killing of 49-year-old Lieutenant Colonel Leroy Bruwer this morning.

"Bruwer was a seasoned investigator within the DPCI environment and always excelled in cracking complex cases, particularly related to rhino poaching. The national commissioner has called on a multidisciplinary team to mobilise the 72-hour activation plan and urged the team not to rest until Bruwer’s killers are brought to book," Naidoo said.

Sitole has also extended condolences to Bruwer’s family and promised a thorough investigation into the officer's senseless killing.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact the nearest police station.

Read more on:    mbombela  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Basketball coach accused of killing Hout Bay boy may also face rape charge

19 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Chief Justice to address the impact of the coronavirus on the courts
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Langa 16:22 PM
Road name: N7 Jakes Gerwel Drive Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 16:17 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-03-14 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 