 

The Land: South Africa speaks - first public hearing on expropriation to commence

2018-06-26 10:19

Jan Gerber

Written submissions on land expropriation without compensation are done and dusted, and now South Africans have their turn to speak. 

The Constitutional Review Committee's first of 36 public hearings are set to commence on Tuesday at 11:00 in Concordia, Springbok in the Northern Cape.

In the next few weeks, members of the committee will crisscross the country to have several hearings in every province. 

The hearings coincide with the 63rd anniversary of the Freedom Charter, adopted in 1955.  

READ: Here's when Parliament's public hearings will be held in your province

News24 will travel the length and breadth of the country to bring you all the voices in the heated land debate. 

At its meeting last week, the committee resolved to have South Africans speak at these hearings, while politicians play the role of facilitators, rather than agitators. 

The committee was instructed by the National Assembly in February to ascertain whether a review of Section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses are necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary.

Since then, more than 700 000 written submissions made its way to the committee and it has been a topic that has been hotly debated.

The committee is split in two, with one subcommittee covering the coastal provinces and the other the inland provinces. 

On Wednesday, the coastal subcommittee will move to Upington in the Northern Cape, while the inland committee will start its work in Limpopo in Marble Hall. 

- See the full list of hearings here.

