 

The Land: South Africa Speaks - Limpopo residents say land claims and reform failed

2018-06-27 15:45

Alex Mitchley

Since land restitution and reform is a complete failure in South Africa, land expropriation without compensation is the only solution. 

This is what some members of the public told the Constitutional Review Committee in Marble Hall on Wednesday, during Limpopo's first public hearing into the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution.

They felt the proposed amendment was the only recourse left for the country when it came to the land issue.

The day got off to a rocky start at 11:00 as some members of the public broke a metal detector. It was moved to one side as the public streamed into the hall, which wasn't big enough to accommodate everyone.  

Lack of will

Vasco Mabunda of the Nkuzi Development Association in Limpopo told the committee that land reform had failed because there was a lack of will on the part of the government to expedite the transfer of land from the minority to the majority.

He added that land claims and the "willing buyer, willing seller" format of reform has not been successful. Claims as far back as 20 years have still not been finalised.

READ MORE: Land debate is clouded by misrepresentation and lack of data

Mabunda said farmers were also stubborn in negotiations, often not being a willing seller, which has slowed down the pace of land reform. 

"They don't come to the party," said Mabunda. 

While he was for the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution, he said an independent body should be established to deal with land transfers.

"If the state becomes the custodian of the land, I have a problem with that. The state has dismally failed us with land restitution and land claims. Let government constitute a neutral body that will be regulated by Parliament [to deal with the expropriation of land and subsequent transfer to new owners]."

No peace

Another unnamed participant told the committee that previous land claims had been unsuccessful in returning the land to rightful owners. 

"Until land ownership is amended, there cannot be peace in this country," he said.

Those against the amendment of Section 25 were in the minority on Wednesday morning and were shouted down as they gave their opinions. 

Johan Mills of the Bela-Bela taxpayers' forum said amending Section 25 was not a good idea because the section related to property. He said this meant all types of property and not just land.

He added that he was against this because property was the foundation of everything and that, if money was needed, one could borrow against it.

"If we don't have an asset, we cannot borrow as it will no longer belong to you. It will belong to the government," said Mills.

He added that this would lead to the collapse of the economy. 

The hearing continues.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  land hearings  |  land  |  land expropriation

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'This is not the end' - De Lille after court victory

58 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/Video
WATCH: Eastridge community mourns murdered Stacey Adams
 

Zsa Zsa takes home the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog title!

The paparazzi was in full swing for the World’s Ugliest Dog contest as Zsa Zsa, a rescued English Bulldog from Anoka, Minnesota charmed her way into the judges hearts

 

Paws

Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
What makes adopting an older pet GREAT!
What age should puppies stop chewing shoes?
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, June 26 2018-06-26 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 