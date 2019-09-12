 

The police and public join hands to apprehend three armed robbery suspects

2019-09-12 18:00

Ntwaagae Seleka

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A joint effort by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) and alert members of the public has led to the arrest of three suspected armed robbers in Tembisa.

Two of the suspects were arrested after fleeing the scene, while the third was arrested at his girlfriend's home in Sedibeng.

EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said officers from the security and loss control unit were monitoring slow-moving traffic in Tembisa at around noon on Wednesday when they spotted two armed men jumping out of a white Renault sedan.

The men then allegedly accosted a female pedestrian.

"The woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by the two men. Officers, who witnessed the incident, responded swiftly and ran after the two suspects who were in possession of a 9mm pistol and the victim's bag which contained her bank card and ID.

"Members of the public, who also witnessed the incident, chased one of the suspects who had the victim's bag, while officers went for the armed suspect. Both suspects, aged 22 and 25, were later apprehended. The police recovered the bag and an unloaded 9mm Z88 pistol," said Mokheseng.

The third suspect, aged 32, who was the alleged getaway driver, was arrested at his girlfriend's house in Sedibeng following a tip-off.

"All three suspects were taken to the Tembisa police station and charged with the possession of an unlicenced firearm and armed robbery," Mokheseng said.

They are expected to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court soon.

Read more on:    crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Unacceptable!' - MPs on crime stats and 'highest murder rate in 10 years'

36 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Over R200k goes to two Daily Lotto players 2019-09-11 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 