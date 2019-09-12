The police and public join hands to apprehend three armed robbery suspects

A joint effort by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) and alert members of the public has led to the arrest of three suspected armed robbers in Tembisa.

Two of the suspects were arrested after fleeing the scene, while the third was arrested at his girlfriend's home in Sedibeng.



EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said officers from the security and loss control unit were monitoring slow-moving traffic in Tembisa at around noon on Wednesday when they spotted two armed men jumping out of a white Renault sedan.

The men then allegedly accosted a female pedestrian.

"The woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by the two men. Officers, who witnessed the incident, responded swiftly and ran after the two suspects who were in possession of a 9mm pistol and the victim's bag which contained her bank card and ID.

"Members of the public, who also witnessed the incident, chased one of the suspects who had the victim's bag, while officers went for the armed suspect. Both suspects, aged 22 and 25, were later apprehended. The police recovered the bag and an unloaded 9mm Z88 pistol," said Mokheseng.

The third suspect, aged 32, who was the alleged getaway driver, was arrested at his girlfriend's house in Sedibeng following a tip-off.

"All three suspects were taken to the Tembisa police station and charged with the possession of an unlicenced firearm and armed robbery," Mokheseng said.

They are expected to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court soon.