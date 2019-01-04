 

The 'real' matric pass rate is 37.6% - DA

2019-01-04 11:23

Sesona Ngqakamba

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga (PHOTO: Felix Dlangamandla)

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga (PHOTO: Felix Dlangamandla)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The real matric pass rate for 2018 is 37.6%, not 78.2%, the Democratic Alliance said on Friday.

 - Sign up here to get your 2018 matric results

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Thursday announced a national pass rate of 78.2% in last year's National Senior Certificate examinations – a 3.1% increase from 2017.

The DA, however, said the adjusted pass rate was determined when including the total number of enrolled Grade 10 students in 2016 – who should now be in matric – compared to the total number who wrote and passed in 2018.

Of the 1 067 075 Grade 10s who were enrolled in 2016, only 512 735 wrote matric in 2018 – 48.1% of students – said DA MP Nomsa Marchesi in a statement.

"These Grade 10s should be celebrating with other matriculants, but more than half didn’t write matric in the expected timeframe. This means only 37.6% of these Grade 10s passed matric," Marchesi said.

Marchesi said other pupils had either become stuck in a "struggling education system repeating grades, or worse, dropped out of the system completely".

Celebrations by MECs 'a slap in the face' to pupils

"The 'real' matric pass rate for each province reveals a devastating reality: only the Western Cape managed to keep over 65% of its 2016 Grade 10s in school and through to writing matric on time," she said.

Marchesi said the celebrations by the Gauteng and Free State education MECs were a "slap in the face" of pupils they had failed to serve along the way.

"In Gauteng, 45% of its Grade 10s in 2016 didn’t write matric," she said.

Calling for national investigation into 'culling'

Marchesi claimed the Free State had a well-known reputation of "culling" or intentionally keeping back learners to inflate pass marks.

"The DA has repeatedly called for a national investigation into 'culling', but Minister Angie Motshekga is not concerned," she said.

 - See our Matric Results page.

Marchesi said the Multiple Exam Opportunity (MEO) which some provinces relied on, was a worry, as it was unclear how many of those pupils would return to complete their exams in June 2019.

"The DA’s priority is clear: to ensure that learners get the best quality matric in the expected time frame, so that they can start their journey into further education and employment on time and in good stead," said Marchesi.

Read more on:    da  |  matric 2018  |  education  |  matric results
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Betty's Bay blaze: Wind, terrain hampering efforts to put out fire

28 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Congestion at toll gate as holidayers head home
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands 11:29 AM
Road name: M3

Kalk Bay 09:43 AM
Road name: Main Road Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 2 January Lottery draw 2019-01-02 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 