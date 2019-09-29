'The smear campaign continues' - Maimane responds to Steinhoff car hire report

But according to Rapport it appeared that Maimane had for months continued to drive the vehicle, despite letters from colleagues warning him of the risks.

In his tweet to Basson, Maimane said that while campaigning in Johannesburg and after the Steinhoff scandal broke, he wrote a letter sending the car back.

"I have since used my personal vehicle for work purposes", he tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Maimane wrote "the smear campaign continues". He tweeted about "gutless individuals" who are spreading lies "about me and my family".