 

The struggle to escape poverty as commuters hit by taxi fare hike

2018-07-05 06:17

Nomfundo Xolo, GroundUp

"Only the poor man feels it," said Langelihle Ndaba from Mfume, a village in Umgababa, KwaZulu-Natal. She is one of many South Africans feeling the pinch following the latest petrol price hike.

The Department of Energy announced petrol price increases of between 23 and 26 cents per litre from July 4, bringing the total cost for unleaded 95 petrol to more than R16 per litre. This translates into a fare increase of up to R2 for taxi commuters, GroundUp reports.

Chairperson of the South African National Taxi Council Boy Zondi said that the fare increases followed the latest petrol price hike.


Vincent Madlopha spends R820 per week getting to and from work and can no longer afford to send money to his mother in Mpumalanga. (Nomfundo Xolo, GroundUp)

Like millions of commuters in the country, Ndaba uses public transport to and from work daily. She works as a cashier in iSipingo where she earns R2 000 a month. She now pays up to R44 a day for taxi fares.

WATCH: Local taxi commuters on how the petrol increase affects them

"I've been earning the same salary for two years now, but the cost of living continues to rise. I spend more money going to work than I get from actual work," said Ndaba. This is only a slight exaggeration. If she works five days a week, her fares come to more than R940, almost half her salary.

"If I do not show up at work because I don't have a taxi fare, my boss will hire someone else," she said. "I have children who have matriculated but have never worked. I cannot afford to be unemployed because it means we'll all suffer."

National shutdown on the cards

Naledi Ngidi is a matric student at Umlazi Comtech and is currently attending holiday classes for extra tuition. The classes run six days a week, but Ngidi said she could only attend three because of the high fares.

Vincent Madlopha, who lives in Pelham, Pietermaritzburg, spends R820 per week getting to and from work in Durban. He said that because of the hefty taxi fares, he no longer sends money to his mother in Mpumalanga.

READ: PETROL PRICE INFOGRAPHIC: What your R16/litre is covering

"The family depends on my financial assistance, but I cannot offer it because I'm working only to survive," said Madlopha. "I can only pay for rent and transport with my salary… It makes escaping poverty so much harder because you continuously have to keep grinding and struggle to keep your family afloat."

South African Federation of Trade Unions organiser in KwaZulu-Natal August Mbele, said the federation condemned the fuel increase and that a national shutdown was to be expected this month.

"Many South Africans work only to afford basic needs, a trend enforced by the apartheid government to oppress people," said Mbele.

"Even after the democratic era was established, nothing has changed. This means that we must now take to the streets and show the government that we've had enough."

Read more on:    durban  |  pietermaritzburg  |  fuel price  |  poverty  |  economy  |  fuel  |  transport

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

5 Zuma leftovers Ramaphosa has yet to deal with

2018-07-05 05:27

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH | Sardine run 2018: An underwater feeding frenzy
 

How to manage your pet's fear of fireworks this 4th of July

If fireworks scare your dog or cat? They are not alone. While they’re fun for humans, the loud, unexpected sounds of fireworks cause stress and anxiety for a lot of dogs.

 

Paws

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Wellington 06:28 AM
Road name: R301

Langa 06:22 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 4 2018-07-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 