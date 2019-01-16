 

WATCH: 'The whole of South Africa has turned a blind eye' - Zimbabwean protesters

2019-01-16 15:08

Alex Mitchley

A group of Zimbabwean people protesting outside Zimbabwe's embassy in Pretoria. (Alex Mitchley/News24)

A group of Zimbabwean people protesting outside Zimbabwe's embassy in Pretoria. (Alex Mitchley/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Brandishing a poster reading: "The untold suffering of Zimbabweans", a group of around 100 protesters demonstrated outside Zimbabwe's embassy in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

The demonstrators gathered outside the embassy to protest over the treatment of their countrymen by the government, police and the army since the start of a widespread general strike on Monday.

The strike was sparked by the Zimbabwean government's announcement last week of record petrol and diesel price hikes. Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa flew to Russia on a state visit soon after the announcement was made. He is yet to return to the country.

At least five people have been killed in the protests since Monday.

On Tuesday, government ordered the total shutdown of all internet services.

A man protesting outside the embassy in Pretoria told News24 of the tough conditions his family was facing.

"I just spoke to my family. They are being held hostage in their homes. No one can go out to buy more food," the man, who wanted to remain anonymous, said.

"If they are seen on the street they are being shot at or they are being abused."

Call for action from AU, UN

Another man who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the chaos.

"The whole of South Africa has turned a blind eye. They are saying Zimbabweans must solve their own problems. Mnangagwa must go. We want Mnangagwa to stop killing people," said the man.

He also called for action from the African Union and United Nations to stop the ruling Zanu-PF party.

On Wednesday morning, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said the government had "noted protest action in Zimbabwe" and was monitoring the situation.

In a tweet posted to its Twitter account, it said "consultations are taking place between diplomats".

Chesmail Jasi said he couldn't just watch while the authorities "are killing our brothers".

Jasi added: "We are ready to go back to Zimbabwe. I'm here to fight for this generation. Without a fight this generation will die 1% at a time."


Read more on:    dirco  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  pretoria  |  protests  |  protest action  |  diplomacy
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bo-Kaap saga: City of Cape Town asks for public comment on heritage protection proposals

2019-01-16 14:03

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Zimbabweans in SA protest against 'Mnangagwa and his gangsters'
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, January 15 2019-01-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 