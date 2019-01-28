 

'The Zim crisis is dire' - Maimane wants UN, ICC and SA to intervene

2019-01-28 18:39

Pelane Phakgadi

DA leader Mmusi Maimane, at a press conference at Parliament in December. (Jan Gerber/News24)

DA leader Mmusi Maimane, at a press conference at Parliament in December. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

DA leader Mmusi Maimane wants the United Nations (UN), the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the South African government to intervene in the Zimbabwe "crisis".

On Monday, Maimane said human rights were violated in recent protests in the country over the government's decision to increase the petrol price and this left at least a dozen people dead.

"The year 2019 has started off in the worst conceivable way for our northern neighbours... today, the country finds itself on the verge of a humanitarian crisis," said Maimane.

"Widespread civilian suppression, military-led violence and bloodshed has ensued, as Emmerson Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF government has implemented what can only be described as a dictator-like military clampdown on citizens, which has to date, claimed the lives of at least 12 people."

READ: DA billboard a shameful act of political opportunism

Maimane said citizens were shot and killed, homes were raided and the entire country was "effectively on lockdown".

According to the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, at least 12 people have been killed, with reports of 78  gunshot wounds, and 240 experienced "assault, torture, inhumane and degrading treatment".

Maimane said he had been told that Zimbabweans were fleeing their country. He also heard from border officials that more than 130 000 people crossed the Beitbridge border post into South Africa in a single day in mid-January.

"The situation is dire," Maimane added.

"With the fall of the Mugabe regime, a sense of hope arose as change was promised by new President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Mnangagwa committed to doing things differently, and Zimbabweans believed this was indeed possible. However, over a year after Mnangagwa took office, nothing has changed".

READ MORE: South African diplomacy on Zimbabwe can remain quiet – but it must get tough

The DA leader also accused President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government of having "sat on its hands" and watched on, while employing the government's "quiet diplomacy" policy.

"There has been no advocacy for the citizens, no justice for the deceased, and no protection of civil liberties for those who are currently detained."

Maimane vowed to "fight against the oppression and murder of innocent Zimbabweans" who are mobilising and calling for change.

"You have many friends in South Africa. Beyond your borders you have millions of allies in your fight for a free and open society."

He said that his party would pursue a set of immediate interventions to resolve the "crisis".

ALSO READ: At dawn, a township road in Zimbabwe turns into a fitness club

In his capacity as chairperson of the Southern African Partnership for Democratic Change (SAPDC), he will pay a working visit to Zimbabwe this week to meet with opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, and former MDC leader Tendai Biti, among others.

"The purpose of this visit is to seek practical solutions to the ongoing crisis and garner support across the region for much-needed intervention in Zimbabwe".

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    un  |  da  |  icc  |  zimbabwe
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: Relief as Cape Town fire calms; Prophet Bushiri details night of deadly stampede; and child star turned actress released after night in jail

2019-01-28 17:55

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: 'Crazy' level of interest in dagga growing kits, especially from those in their 50s and 60s - Cape Town nursery
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands 18:28 PM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 15:39 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 26 January Lottery draw 2019-01-26 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 