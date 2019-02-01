'Their screams are still lingering in my mind' - witness to Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy

An employee at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark, said she was tormented by the images of the falling concrete slab, which led to the death of three pupils on Friday morning.

The employee, who could not be identified, said she witnessed the tragedy soon after 08:00 when pupils left the assembly hall to return to class.

She added that injured pupils were lying near the pathway, while the bodies of the three deceased were trapped underneath the concrete slab.